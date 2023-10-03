We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed at $347.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.96% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago period.
VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.66 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.48% and +10.15%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.85, so we one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.