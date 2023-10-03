We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $18.43, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 18.71% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $663.12 million, up 8.46% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.39% and +9.21%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.