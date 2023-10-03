We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $409.38, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $320.31 million, up 47.63% from the year-ago period.
KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.33% and +48.39%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.98.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.