Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $16.44, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 0.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.
Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 209.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.56 billion, up 58.35% from the year-ago period.
NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $8.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.67% and +79.82%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.26% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.44.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
