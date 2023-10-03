We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DOW & LanzaTech to Launch Bio-Degradable Cleaning Solution
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) is releasing EcoSense 2470 Surfactant, which uses unique carbon capture technology to provide customers with a sustainable option to reach their formulation goals in the home care sector. This surfactant was developed with LanzaTech Global, a carbon recycling company that contributes to a circular carbon economy without sacrificing performance. LanzaTech converts recycled carbon into ethanol, which is a big step toward improving the sustainability of cleaning solutions.
The official debut of EcoSense 2470 Surfactant will take place at a presentation at the Innovation Forum with Dow experts at the SEPAWA Congress, which will be hosted in Berlin, Germany, from Oct 25 to 27.
EcoSense 2470 Surfactant enables brand owners to enhance sustainability by effortlessly adding recovered carbon resources into their goods. EcoSense 2470 users will benefit from a drop-in solution that maintains high performance, allowing for a quick market entry while contributing to establishing a new circular carbon economy.
Shares of DOW have gained 10.1% over the past year compared with a 2.2% rise of its industry.
Dow, on its second-quarter call, said that it remains focused on cost-savings actions and will continue to advance its longer-term strategic priorities as it faces a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2023. It is making progress with its actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. Its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities are supporting its “Decarbonize and Grow” strategy to deliver long-term value creation for its shareholders.
The company expects net sales in the band of $10.25-$10.75 billion for the third quarter.
