Is DoorDash (DASH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DoorDash, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 631 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DoorDash, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DASH has gained about 62.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 35.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DoorDash, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 71.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, HubSpot's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DoorDash, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 50.1% so far this year, meaning that DASH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, HubSpot belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 148-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +47% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DoorDash, Inc. and HubSpot. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.