Is Constellation Brands (STZ) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Constellation Brands is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, STZ has returned 7.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -9.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Constellation Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Brewing's current year EPS has increased 15.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Constellation Brands is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that STZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Molson Coors Brewing is also part of the same industry.
Constellation Brands and Molson Coors Brewing could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.