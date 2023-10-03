We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Crescent Capital BDC is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 848 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CCAP has moved about 30.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.8% on average. This means that Crescent Capital BDC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Axa Sa (AXAHY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.7%.
The consensus estimate for Axa Sa's current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.8% so far this year, so CCAP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Axa Sa falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.4%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Crescent Capital BDC and Axa Sa as they attempt to continue their solid performance.