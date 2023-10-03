Back to top

Booz Allen (BAH) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) shares rallied 3.9% in the last trading session to close at $113.57. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s robust organic growth, execution in hiring, retention and training and management’s shareholder-friendly capital deployment strategy.

This defense contractor is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.59 billion, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Booz Allen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BAH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Booz Allen belongs to the Zacks Government Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Maximus (MMS - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $74.27. Over the past month, MMS has returned -7.6%.

For Maximus, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.34. This represents a change of -4.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Maximus currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


