Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $27.10, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.83% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.44 billion, down 19.58% from the year-ago period.
EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $48.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -16.7%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.88, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.