Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed at $166.93, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 1.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Chevron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.33, down 40.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.56 billion, down 21.14% from the year-ago period.
CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.49 per share and revenue of $203.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.36% and -17.23%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chevron should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.59% higher. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chevron has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.89, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.