UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) closed at $509.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.
UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.33, up 9.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.43 billion, up 13.03% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.83 per share and revenue of $368.16 billion, which would represent changes of +11.9% and +13.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. UnitedHealth Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.99.
Meanwhile, UNH's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.