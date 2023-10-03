We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
RTX (RTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.58, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 17.32% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 9.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
RTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 1.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.77 billion, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.
RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $73.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.6% and +9.91%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RTX has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.
Also, we should mention that RTX has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
