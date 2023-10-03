We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.35, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 9.08% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Warner Bros. Discovery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.09 billion, up 2.75% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.88 per share and revenue of $41.94 billion, which would represent changes of -291.3% and +24.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.78% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.