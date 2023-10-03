We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $39.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 20.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.33 million, up 26.36% from the year-ago period.
MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.31, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.