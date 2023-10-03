We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know
Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed at $3.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had lost 6.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2023. On that day, Nokia is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.36 billion, up 1.05% from the year-ago period.
NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $26.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.7% and +0.92%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nokia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Nokia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
