Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $162.61, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.
Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, down 56.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.55 per share and revenue of $19.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +494.86% and -41.27%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.34.
Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.17 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.