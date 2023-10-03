We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
On Holding (ONON) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.99, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had lost 10.64% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from On Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect On Holding to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $524.86 million, up 54.55% from the year-ago period.
ONON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.76% and +59.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note On Holding's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.
Investors should also note that ONON has a PEG ratio of 1.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ONON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.