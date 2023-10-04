We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Danaos (DAC) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Danaos (DAC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Danaos is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, DAC has gained about 24.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Danaos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies' current year EPS has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Danaos belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.1% this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Greenbrier Companies falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Danaos and Greenbrier Companies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.