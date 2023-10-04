We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Customers Bancorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 848 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Customers Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUBI's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CUBI has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.1% on average. This means that Customers Bancorp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA - Free Report) . The stock is up 70.1% year-to-date.
In First Citizens BancShares' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Customers Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.5% this year, meaning that CUBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. First Citizens BancShares is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Customers Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares as they could maintain their solid performance.