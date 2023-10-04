We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lamb Weston (LW) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Frozen vegetable distributor Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Thursday before the bell. The stock has underperformed this year despite a positive string of earnings surprises. Lamb Weston, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has averaged a 44.8% earnings beat over the past four quarters.
Lamb Weston is expected to post a profit of $1.09/share, which would reflect growth of 45.3% versus the same quarter last year. Analysts covering LW have slightly decreased Q1 estimates over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have increased 41.6% to $1.59 billion during the quarter.
Investors should remain prudent heading into the earnings announcement given recent weakness in the consumer staples sector.