Back to top

Image: Bigstock

F or TSLA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Ford Motor Company has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that F's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

F currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.73, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 72.13. We also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.47.

Another notable valuation metric for F is its P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 15.08.

Based on these metrics and many more, F holds a Value grade of A, while TSLA has a Value grade of D.

F sticks out from TSLA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that F is the better option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper