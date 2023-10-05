We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $343.69, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 6.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.74, marking a 34.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.41 billion, down 0.68% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $331.03 billion, indicating changes of +13.24% and +9.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Berkshire Hathaway B possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.17.
Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.24.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.