We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astrazeneca (AZN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) reached $66.62, with a +0.54% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 2.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astrazeneca in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.55 billion, indicating a 5.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $45.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.61% and +3.42%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.5% decrease. At present, Astrazeneca boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Astrazeneca currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.1.
Meanwhile, AZN's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.