Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bay Commercial Bank (BCML - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bay Commercial Bank is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 848 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bay Commercial Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCML's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BCML has moved about 2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.8%. As we can see, Bay Commercial Bank is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, EastGroup Properties (EGP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.
For EastGroup Properties, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bay Commercial Bank belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 30.8% this year, meaning that BCML is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, EastGroup Properties falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 95 stocks and is ranked #187. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.9%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bay Commercial Bank and EastGroup Properties as they attempt to continue their solid performance.