GMED or ABCM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Instruments sector might want to consider either Globus Medical (GMED - Free Report) or Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Globus Medical and Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that GMED has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
GMED currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.90, while ABCM has a forward P/E of 52.30. We also note that GMED has a PEG ratio of 1.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABCM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08.
Another notable valuation metric for GMED is its P/B ratio of 2.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ABCM has a P/B of 5.79.
These metrics, and several others, help GMED earn a Value grade of B, while ABCM has been given a Value grade of D.
GMED is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GMED is likely the superior value option right now.