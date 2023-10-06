We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) standing at $103.79, reflecting a -0.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 9.74% in the past month, equaling the Construction sector and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.
The upcoming earnings release of D.R. Horton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.97, signifying a 14.99% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.06 billion, indicating a 4.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. As of now, D.R. Horton holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, D.R. Horton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.99 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.4 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.