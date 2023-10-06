See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Orchard Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ORTX) Surges 96.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Orchard Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ORTX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 96% higher at $15.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 65.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The sudden soaring of the stock price was observed after Orchard announced entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Kyowa Kirin for a consideration of $17 per American Depositary Share, which amounts to a total transaction value of approximately $478 million.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +64.9%. Revenues are expected to be $6.63 million, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Orchard Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ORTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Orchard Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2.5% higher at $21.14. Over the past month, DNLI has returned -16.5%.
For Denali Therapeutics Inc.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to -$0.83. This represents a change of +1.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Denali Therapeutics Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).