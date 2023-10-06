See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUESX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.16%.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth A (NWCAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.64%. NWCAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.73% over the last five years.
Vanguard Windsor-II Investor (VWNFX - Free Report) : 0.34% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. VWNFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.98% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.