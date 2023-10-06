Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EngageSmart (ESMT) Soars 7.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

EngageSmart (ESMT - Free Report) shares soared 7.8% in the last trading session to close at $20.16. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The upswing in ESMT's share price is driven by an expanding clientele and robust portfolio.

This customer engagement software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $95.54 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For EngageSmart, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ESMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

EngageSmart is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $189.35. APPF has returned -4.1% in the past month.

AppFolio's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.40. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +263.6%. AppFolio currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) - free report >>

EngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today