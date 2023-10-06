We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Caesars Entertainment (CZR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Caesars Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caesars Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZR's full-year earnings has moved 44.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CZR has moved about 5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 3.5%. As we can see, Caesars Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 39.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, fuboTV Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.4% so far this year, meaning that CZR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, fuboTV Inc. falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Caesars Entertainment and fuboTV Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.