CXT vs. TRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Crane NXT (CXT - Free Report) and Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Crane NXT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Thomson Reuters has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CXT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
CXT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.01, while TRI has a forward P/E of 37.09. We also note that CXT has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TRI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15.
Another notable valuation metric for CXT is its P/B ratio of 3.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TRI has a P/B of 5.03.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CXT's Value grade of A and TRI's Value grade of D.
CXT stands above TRI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CXT is the superior value option right now.