We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) standing at $9.99, reflecting a +1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.6%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, up 72.48% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $301.38 million, indicating a 9.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $1.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +99.54% and +22.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.88% lower. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.