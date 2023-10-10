We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Silica (SLCA) Completes $25 Million Loan Repurchase
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) has completed a voluntary term loan principal repayment of $25 million. The debt was paid off on par using excess cash on hand.
The company's operational performance continues to generate a significant cash flow, giving it the opportunity to pay off additional debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
Over the last five quarters, the company has extinguished $309 million in debt, meaningfully improving the leverage profile and lowering debt service expenses in today's high interest rate environment, SLCA noted.
In addition, U.S. Silica remains committed to its strategy of concurrently investing in additional capacity, enhanced capabilities and innovative new products in its industrial sector in order to capitalize on future development prospects and increase shareholder value.
Shares of SLCA have gained 9% over the past year compared with a 13.8% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
U.S. Silica, on its second-quarter call, noted that its two business segments are well-placed in their respective markets for the third quarter. It has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serves several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of products under development. It also expects growth in its underlying base business along with pricing hikes.
In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a multi-year growth cycle. The strength in crude oil prices supports an active well-completion environment over the next few years.
The company is focused on delivering a free cash flow and deleveraging its balance sheet. It plans to generate a significant operating cash flow this year. SLCA forecasts capital expenditure of $50-$60 million for 2023.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
U.S. Silica currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
