Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is KB Home (KBH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
KB Home is one of 97 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KB Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, KBH has moved about 38.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 21.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 55.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Owens Corning's current year EPS has increased 26.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, KB Home belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.4% so far this year, so KBH is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Owens Corning belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +25.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KB Home and Owens Corning. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.