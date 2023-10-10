We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Cabaletta Bio (CABA) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is one of 1094 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABA's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CABA has moved about 68.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV - Free Report) . The stock has returned 39.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 530 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.5% so far this year, so CABA is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 193-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -9.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Cabaletta Bio, Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.