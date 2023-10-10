We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Build-A-Bear (BBW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Build-A-Bear is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BBW has moved about 14.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.2%. This means that Build-A-Bear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.2%.
Over the past three months, Casey's General Stores' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.9% so far this year, so BBW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +20.7% year to date.
Build-A-Bear and Casey's General Stores could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.