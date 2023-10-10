We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging FedEx (FDX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FedEx (FDX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
FedEx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FDX has moved about 48.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that FedEx is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ryder (R - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.5%.
Over the past three months, Ryder's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, FedEx belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.5% so far this year, so FDX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ryder belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +1.9% year to date.
FedEx and Ryder could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.