Southwest Airlines (LUV) & IBT Approve New Collective Deal

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) declared that its Material Specialists, represented by International Brotherhood of Teamsters, approved a collective bargaining contract.

Vice president labor relations at Southwest Airlines, Adam Carlisle, stated, “Our Material Specialists support the Safety and integrity of our fleet and ground equipment by providing the tools and parts needed for maintenance. We're glad to reward their work, and I thank both parties for delivering this contract six months before the amendable date.”

The deal covers LUV’s more than 480 material specialists, who oversee technical operation inventory management across the airlines network. The new contract means material specialists will receive pay increase for the next five years. The deal becomes amendable in April 2026.

Zacks Rank

LUV currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

