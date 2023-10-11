See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Defense & Banks
In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely upbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY added 0.6%, DIA gained about 0.6% while QQQ moved 0.5% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(PPA - Free Report) : Volume 6.42 Times Average
This defense ETF was under the microscope as about 590,900 million shares moved hands due to the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 92,000 shares and came as PPA added more than 4% in the last trading session. PPA is up 0.1% in a month’s time.
(KBWB - Free Report) : Volume 2.86 Times Average
This bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.3 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 975,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as KBWB added 0.1% in the last session. KBWB has slumped 5.9% over the past month.