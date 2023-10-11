We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
MPLX LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MPLX has gained about 8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.7% on average. As we can see, MPLX LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.9%.
The consensus estimate for Phillips 66's current year EPS has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that MPLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +6.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to MPLX LP and Phillips 66 as they could maintain their solid performance.