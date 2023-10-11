Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Wynn Resorts?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 28 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 8, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.88 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.88 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.75 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +18.1%. Investors should also know that WYNN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
WYNN is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) .
Slated to report earnings on November 3, 2023, Cinemark Holdings holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.56 a share 23 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cinemark Holdings is $0.33, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +70.56%.
WYNN and CNK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
