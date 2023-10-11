Will Robust Comps Growth Drive Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings?

Domino's Pizza, Inc. ( DPZ Quick Quote DPZ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 12. The company is likely to benefit from robust same store sales growth, unit expansion, new menu addition and strong digitalization. DPZ has exhibited a decent run in the past year, with the stock rising 17.8% and outperforming the industry’s 5.9% growth. Comps Growth Likely to Continue in Q3
The company’s performance in the third quarter is likely to have been aided by robust comps growth. Our model predicts U.S. company-owned stores and international stores comps to increase 4% and 3.1%, respectively, in third-quarter 2023.
DPZ continues to benefit from strong carryout and delivery businesses. It has been focusing on Car Side Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee with awareness campaigns. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, it initiated the roll out of electric vehicles for pizza delivery. Apart from this, enhanced make-line and cut-table technology, and AI-enabled forecasting are being introduced for better matching of demand with capacity. The initiatives are likely to have aided the company’s revenues. However, lower supply-chain revenues are likely to have marred the top line. Our model estimates supply-chain revenues to fall 3.3% year over year to $624.7 million. An ease in inflationary pressure is likely to have aided DPZ’s margin. Our model projects U.S. company-owned stores and supply-chain cost of sales to decrease 23.6% and 4.5% year over year, respectively. We suggest gross margin in the quarter under review to be 39.4% compared with 35.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. Click here to know how the company’s overall third-quarter performance is expected to be. Overall Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.29 per share, indicating 17.9% growth year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting a 1.6% year-over-year decline.
DPZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks
Retail-Wholesale space as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season. McDonald's Corporation ( MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here
MCD’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.5%. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.6% year over year.
Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX Quick Quote SBUX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.
SBUX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.
CMG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to rise 10% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Will Robust Comps Growth Drive Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings?
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 12. The company is likely to benefit from robust same store sales growth, unit expansion, new menu addition and strong digitalization. DPZ has exhibited a decent run in the past year, with the stock rising 17.8% and outperforming the industry’s 5.9% growth.
Comps Growth Likely to Continue in Q3
The company’s performance in the third quarter is likely to have been aided by robust comps growth. Our model predicts U.S. company-owned stores and international stores comps to increase 4% and 3.1%, respectively, in third-quarter 2023.
DPZ continues to benefit from strong carryout and delivery businesses. It has been focusing on Car Side Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee with awareness campaigns. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, it initiated the roll out of electric vehicles for pizza delivery.
Apart from this, enhanced make-line and cut-table technology, and AI-enabled forecasting are being introduced for better matching of demand with capacity. The initiatives are likely to have aided the company’s revenues.
However, lower supply-chain revenues are likely to have marred the top line. Our model estimates supply-chain revenues to fall 3.3% year over year to $624.7 million.
An ease in inflationary pressure is likely to have aided DPZ’s margin. Our model projects U.S. company-owned stores and supply-chain cost of sales to decrease 23.6% and 4.5% year over year, respectively. We suggest gross margin in the quarter under review to be 39.4% compared with 35.7% reported in the prior-year quarter.
Click here to know how the company’s overall third-quarter performance is expected to be.
Domino's Pizza Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Domino's Pizza Inc price-eps-surprise | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote
Overall Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.29 per share, indicating 17.9% growth year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting a 1.6% year-over-year decline.
DPZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
MCD’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.5%. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.6% year over year.
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.
SBUX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.
CMG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to rise 10% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.