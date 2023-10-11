We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CBOE Global is one of 848 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBOE Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CBOE has returned about 28.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This means that CBOE Global is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.8%.
For Invitation Home, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, CBOE Global is a member of the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, meaning that CBOE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Invitation Home belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved -2.6% year to date.
CBOE Global and Invitation Home could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.