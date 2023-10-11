We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) . DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.09, which compares to its industry's average of 30.06. Over the last 12 months, DELL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.95 and as low as 4.80, with a median of 7.53.
Investors will also notice that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DELL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL's PEG has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.63.
Science Applications International (SAIC - Free Report) may be another strong Computers - IT Services stock to add to your shortlist. SAIC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Furthermore, Science Applications International holds a P/B ratio of 3.19 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 20.39. SAIC's P/B has been as high as 3.83, as low as 3, with a median of 3.41 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Dell Technologies and Science Applications International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DELL and SAIC is an impressive value stock right now.