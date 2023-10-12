We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $86.58, demonstrating a -0.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.
The the stock of footwear company has fallen by 5.36% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.09, reflecting a 4.04% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.03 billion, reflecting a 4.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.10 per share and a revenue of $4.01 billion, indicating changes of +10.81% and +12.76%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Crocs presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.63, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
