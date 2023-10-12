We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed at $15.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, IonQ, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.01 million, up 81.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $19.14 million, indicating changes of -102.5% and +71.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.