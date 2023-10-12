We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ATGE has gained about 29% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Adtalem Global Education is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.8%.
The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.9% so far this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved +15.2% year to date.
Adtalem Global Education and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.