Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Urban Outfitters is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, URBN has returned 35.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 13.2%. This means that Urban Outfitters is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32%.
Over the past three months, Wingstop's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, so URBN is performing better in this area.
Wingstop, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Urban Outfitters and Wingstop as they could maintain their solid performance.