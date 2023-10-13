Back to top

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.87 billion, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.33, compared to $3.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.89, the EPS surprise was +11.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,331.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,395.49 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $8.13 billion compared to the $7.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $7.52 billion compared to the $7.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Investment securities gains/(losses): -$669 million versus -$656.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Investment Banking: $1.61 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Payments: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Lending: $291 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $275.27 million.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Total Banking: $4 billion compared to the $4.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Fixed Income Markets: $4.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.48 billion.
  • Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending: $1.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $869.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Securities Services: $1.21 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

